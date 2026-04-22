Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 0.5% - Time to Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,942.60 and last traded at GBX 5,066. 275,603,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,515% from the average session volume of 17,067,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,094.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 7,000 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,600 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 6,219.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,589.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,827.88.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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