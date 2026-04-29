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Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reckitt Benckiser hit a new 52-week low of $12.58, last trading at $12.65 on volume of 503,480 shares and is down about 0.9%, trading below its 50‑day ($14.62) and 200‑day ($15.59) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive with a consensus of Moderate Buy (3 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell); recent notable moves include Citi initiating coverage with a Buy, Morgan Stanley upgrading to Overweight, Kepler to Strong-Buy, and RBC downgrading to Sector Perform.
  • Fundamentals show tight short-term liquidity (current ratio 0.85, quick ratio 0.63) and moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.98); the company is a global consumer‑goods maker owning brands such as Lysol, Dettol, Durex, Nurofen and Finish.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 503480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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