Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in June

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 150,494 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 1,009,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,428,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 303,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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