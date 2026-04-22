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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a mid-day volume surge to 86,678 shares, a 466% increase from the prior session, and the stock was trading up about 6.0% at $51.35.
  • The stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $42.83 and $49.56 respectively, and Recruit has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.
  • Recruit Holdings is a Japan-based provider of global human-resources and staffing services, operating online job platforms, staffing/talent-sourcing operations and HR software to connect employers and jobseekers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session's volume of 15,308 shares.The stock last traded at $51.35 and had previously closed at $48.4520.

Recruit Trading Up 6.0%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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