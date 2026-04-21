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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket, opening at $47.7460 after a $49.53 close and last trading at $48.5380 on light volume (710 shares).
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion and a P/E of 31.49, currently trading below its 200-day moving average ($49.56) but above its 50-day moving average ($42.83).
  • Recruit is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services offering global career platforms, temporary staffing, HR software and employer advertising.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $47.7460. Recruit shares last traded at $48.5380, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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