Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $47.7460. Recruit shares last traded at $48.5380, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

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Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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