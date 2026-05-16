Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,199,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,517.76. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,577,984.75. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,680 shares of company stock worth $361,721. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock worth $192,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company's stock worth $103,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,473,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company's stock worth $152,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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