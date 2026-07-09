Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,218,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,624,416.52. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $105,600.00.

Get RXRX alerts: Sign Up

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 22,268,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,288,820. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Recursion Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Recursion Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here