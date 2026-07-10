Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.4650. 7,669,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,195,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,218,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,624,416.52. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Further Reading

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