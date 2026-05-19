Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers NASDAQ: RRGB reported continued operating improvement in its fiscal first quarter of 2026, with management pointing to better traffic trends, higher restaurant-level margins and early traction from its value-focused menu strategy.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Pace said the quarter reflected progress under the company’s “First Choice” plan, noting that Red Robin delivered its strongest traffic performance since the first quarter of 2023 and its highest first-quarter restaurant operating profit margin since 2021.

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Same-store sales declined 0.6% in the quarter, driven by a 1.6% decrease in traffic partially offset by a 1.0% increase in average check. Pace said the traffic decline improved sequentially from the fourth quarter and narrowed the company’s traffic gap versus the industry, as measured by Black Box Intelligence.

“These results reinforce that the actions we’re taking to strengthen guest engagement are gaining traction,” Pace said.

Value platform helps support traffic trends

Pace highlighted the company’s Big YUMMM value platform as a key contributor to guest engagement. The platform includes six meal options priced from $9.99 to $16.99, with offerings extending beyond burgers to items such as hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, Donatos pizza and Whiskey River barbecue chicken wraps. Each meal includes Red Robin’s bottomless sides and beverages.

Management said the Big YUMMM offerings are mixing at more than 13% of sales, within the company’s expectations. During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Chris Meyer, interim chief financial officer, said the mix had been “hovering in that 13%-14% range” since the expanded platform launched on the core menu in late January.

Pace said Red Robin is pursuing a “barbell” menu strategy that combines value offerings with higher-priced, more indulgent products. He said the company’s recent Towering Sliders launch generated record-setting menu satisfaction scores and contributed to incremental check growth.

Management also credited targeted marketing efforts with improving guest engagement. Meyer said Red Robin increased marketing spending year over year and expects to spend more on marketing in each quarter of 2026 than it did in the comparable periods of 2025.

Margins improve despite lower sales

Total revenue for the first quarter was $378 million, down $14 million from the prior-year period. Chief Financial Officer Mark Graff said the decline was primarily due to restaurant closures and lower comparable sales.

Restaurant-level operating margin was 14.8%, up 50 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Graff said the improvement reflected cost savings, labor efficiencies, higher average check and restaurant closures, partially offset by inflation and lower traffic.

Labor costs were a notable area of improvement. Pace said labor efficiency initiatives generated about 130 basis points of year-over-year savings, while labor as a percentage of sales fell to 35.7%, the company’s lowest first-quarter labor level in three years. He attributed the improvement to operational discipline and the company’s managing partner model.

“What’s particularly encouraging is that we are achieving these efficiency gains without compromising the guest experience,” Pace said, adding that guest satisfaction scores remained strong.

General and administrative costs declined to $23 million from $27 million a year earlier, with Graff citing reduced people costs from corporate efficiency initiatives and the timing of corporate events. Selling expenses increased to $13 million from $9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million, down $0.6 million from the first quarter of 2025.

Company maintains 2026 outlook

Red Robin maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, which does not include any impact from potential tactical refranchising transactions. The company expects:

Comparable restaurant revenue growth of 0.5% to 1.5%, excluding the impact of deferred loyalty revenue;

Restaurant-level operating profit margin of approximately 13%;

Adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $73 million;

Capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million.

Graff said Red Robin ended the quarter with $24 million in cash and equivalents, $10 million in restricted cash and $17 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving line of credit. He also said the company was about 60% locked on its 2026 commodity needs at the end of the quarter.

In response to an analyst question on pricing, Graff said menu pricing remains in the “3.5% range,” while Pace said the company is being careful not to raise prices in a way that would negatively affect guests.

Refranchising and restaurant refreshes remain priorities

Pace said Red Robin is in the final stages of discussions with multiple parties regarding tactical refranchising initiatives. He said the company remains focused on selecting franchisees who share its operational and guest-experience priorities, and that proceeds from any completed transactions would be used to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

The company is also continuing a light-touch restaurant refresh program in 2026, targeting customer-facing elements that Pace said can improve the guest experience and support food and service quality. He said the first markets are expected to be completed by the end of June.

Red Robin is also rolling out replacement devices for server handheld technology and plans to introduce an upgraded version of its Ziosk tabletop devices. Pace said those investments are intended to improve server efficiency, order accuracy and speed of service.

On restaurant closures, Pace said the company closed six restaurants in the first quarter and expects closures to be spread relatively evenly across the remaining quarters of the year. Graff said closures from last year and this year combined are expected to represent about a $40 million impact to sales, while being “pretty neutral” from a restaurant-level operating profit perspective.

Pace closed the call by saying management believes the First Choice plan is working and that the company remains focused on operational discipline, traffic-building initiatives, balance sheet improvement and team engagement.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers NASDAQ: RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

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