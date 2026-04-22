Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $507.7670 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.13% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RRR stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Red Rock Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $308,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,272 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 56.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,150 shares of the company's stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: RRR is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company's flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red Rock Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Rock Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Red Rock Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here