Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.5950. Approximately 11,975,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 30,035,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDW

Redwire Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwire by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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