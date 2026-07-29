Redwire (RDW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $108.2790 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The business's revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Redwire Price Performance

RDW opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.01. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Redwire by 440.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.44.

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About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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