Regal Rexnord (RRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $1.5781 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts: Sign Up

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.81. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $127.96 and a 12-month high of $247.80.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 6,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $6,341,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $250.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regal Rexnord, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regal Rexnord wasn't on the list.

While Regal Rexnord currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here