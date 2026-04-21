Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.1429.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Weiss Ratings raised Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Regency Centers alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $10,142,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 195,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,220.36. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 177,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $3,276,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $67,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,090 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company's stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2%

Regency Centers stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here