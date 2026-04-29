Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Plans $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to earn $42.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of REGN stock traded down $45.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $686.36. 1,831,580 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,458. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $760.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $0.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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