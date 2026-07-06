REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells 2,161 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 2,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $29,476.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,905,442.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Pakola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Steve Pakola sold 19,608 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $216,472.32.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steve Pakola sold 36,725 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $472,283.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Pakola sold 15,309 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $168,705.18.

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REGENXBIO Stock Up 11.7%

RGNX traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $14.83. 3,147,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,095. The company has a market cap of $766.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.36). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 232.50% and a negative net margin of 330.23%.The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 60.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,582 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,228 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,499 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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