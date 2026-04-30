Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Regional Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE:RM opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 49.92, a current ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.65 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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