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Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Shares Down 0.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Regis logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Regis shares slipped 0.7% on Monday, trading between $27.28 and $27.45 on lighter-than-normal volume.
  • Analysts remain mixed but constructive: Lake Street Capital initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $42 price target, while other firms recently issued hold-type ratings. MarketBeat shows an overall consensus of Moderate Buy.
  • Regis recently reported better-than-expected EPS of $0.57, though quarterly revenue of $52.41 million fell well short of analyst estimates. The company also has a very small market cap of about $68.6 million and hedge funds own roughly 31.5% of the stock.
  • Interested in Regis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Regis Corp (NASDAQ:RGS - Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.45. 2,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regis to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Regis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regis

Regis Stock Down 0.7%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Regis had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 52.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis NASDAQ: RGS is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company's brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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