Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Shares Down 3.6% - Time to Sell?

Regis Corp (NASDAQ:RGS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.50. 10,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Regis in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Regis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regis

Regis Trading Down 3.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Regis had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Institutional Trading of Regis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis NASDAQ: RGS is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company's brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

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