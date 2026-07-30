Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells 1,459 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $27,151.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,945,683.85. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 17,717 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $331,130.73.

On Monday, June 22nd, Thomas Catinazzo sold 187,163 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $3,176,156.11.

On Thursday, May 14th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 17,717 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $227,840.62.

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Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9%

RLAY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 1,865,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 million. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JonesTrading upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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