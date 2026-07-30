Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald Bergstrom Sells 2,237 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) insider Donald Bergstrom sold 2,237 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $41,630.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 407,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,552.60. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,865,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,066. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.92.

View Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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