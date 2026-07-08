Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald Bergstrom Sells 8,660 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) insider Donald Bergstrom sold 8,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $162,028.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 409,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,669,172.87. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

RLAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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