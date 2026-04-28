Reliance (NYSE:RS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Seaport Research Partners

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Seaport Research Partners from $340.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Seaport Research Partners' price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $343.00.

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Reliance Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:RS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.31. 167,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.36.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 38.7% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 23.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 87,500.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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