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Reliance (NYSE:RS) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Reliance logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Reliance (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $365.86 and last at $365.03 on Thursday with about 125,060 shares changing hands.
  • Q1 results beat expectations: Reliance reported EPS of $5.16 vs. $4.63 expected and revenue of $4.03 billion vs. $3.89 billion, with revenue up 15.1% year‑over‑year and Q2 guidance set at $5.150–$5.350 EPS.
  • Analyst views are mixed — the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $344.67 despite upgrades from some firms (KeyCorp target $378) — the company also announced a $1.25 quarterly dividend (1.4% yield) while insiders sold roughly $11M of stock last quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Reliance.

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $365.86 and last traded at $365.0250, with a volume of 125060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $359.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 99.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2,192.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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