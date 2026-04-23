Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Bank of America

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.25% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.00.

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Reliance Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of RS stock opened at $350.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $365.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.Reliance's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2,192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Reliance

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Reliance reported $5.16 EPS vs. consensus $4.63 and revenue of $4.03B vs. $3.89B; revenue was up ~15.1% year-over-year, with a reported net margin of 5.17% and ROE of 10.45%. This is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock move. Reliance, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Reliance reported $5.16 EPS vs. consensus $4.63 and revenue of $4.03B vs. $3.89B; revenue was up ~15.1% year-over-year, with a reported net margin of 5.17% and ROE of 10.45%. This is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Q2 guidance raised — Management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance at $5.15–$5.35, above the consensus ~$5.00 level, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Press Release / Guidance Detail

Q2 guidance raised — Management set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance at $5.15–$5.35, above the consensus ~$5.00 level, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced — Board declared a $1.25/share quarterly dividend (record May 22, payable June 5), supporting shareholder returns (annualized yield ~1.4%). This reduces uncertainty about capital allocation and can attract income-focused investors.

Dividend announced — Board declared a $1.25/share quarterly dividend (record May 22, payable June 5), supporting shareholder returns (annualized yield ~1.4%). This reduces uncertainty about capital allocation and can attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — Multiple outlets and analyst notes summarize the beat and metrics; these reports (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the market’s interpretation but add little new fundamental information. Reliance (RS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Analyst and media coverage — Multiple outlets and analyst notes summarize the beat and metrics; these reports (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the market’s interpretation but add little new fundamental information. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting drivers — Articles note stronger steel demand and pricing helped results; useful color for investors but already reflected in guidance/earnings. Reliance tops Q1 estimates as steel demand, pricing lift results

Coverage highlighting drivers — Articles note stronger steel demand and pricing helped results; useful color for investors but already reflected in guidance/earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated company headlines circulated — News about Reliance Power (CFO arrest, rally) and consumer telecom recharge plans are separate entities and not drivers for Reliance, Inc. (RS); monitor for any market confusion but treat as unrelated. Reliance Power CFO Arrested

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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