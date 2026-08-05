Remitly Global Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Remitly Global NASDAQ: RELY reported second-quarter results above its guidance range, with revenue rising 20% year over year to $495 million and adjusted EBITDA reaching a record $115 million, or a 23% margin.

Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Gunningham said the company also surpassed 10 million quarterly active users for the first time, supported by record new-customer additions. Quarterly active customers increased 20% from a year earlier to 10.2 million, while send volume rose 27% to $23.5 billion. Send volume per active customer reached a record $2,300, up 6% year over year.

Get Remitly Global alerts: Sign Up

“Record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, both above the high end of guidance again,” Gunningham said. He attributed the results to the company’s remittance strategy, network scale and what he described as structural cost discipline.

Network expansion and core remittance performance

Remitly added five receive countries during the quarter—New Zealand, Niger, Mali, Angola and Botswana—bringing its network to 179 receive geographies. Thirty-two countries are now enabled for both sending and receiving, according to the company.

The company said new real-time pay-in rails, including FedNow and real-time payments in the U.S., helped improve funding speeds. Nearly 70% of globally funded transfers were delivered in less than 20 seconds during the quarter, an all-time high, Gunningham said. The company also cited record pay-in acceptance rates and record-low defect rates.

In the U.S., revenue grew 24% year over year, while revenue from the rest of the world rose 18%, Chief Financial Officer Vikas Mehta said. Revenue from receive regions outside India, the Philippines and Mexico grew faster than overall company revenue and accounted for more than half of the revenue mix.

Mehta said regulatory changes in the U.S. continued to support a shift toward digital remittances, contributing to record customer acquisition. He also said volume over Mother’s Day weekend exceeded the company’s expectations.

Growth products gain traction

Remitly continued expanding products beyond its core consumer remittance service, which it calls “growth accelerators.” These include high-value senders, Remitly Business, receiver products, and offerings to spend, save and borrow. The company expects these categories to represent about 5% of total revenue in 2026 and more than 10% by 2028.

High-value sender volume, defined as transfers of $5,000 or more, increased 37% year over year and gained 70 basis points of mix. The company completed its first $300,000 transfer and had a customer send more than $1 million in a single quarter. Remitly added bank wires as a funding method, with customers using wires sending nearly three times more per transaction, Mehta said.

Gunningham said high-value send volume more than doubled in the U.S.-Mexico corridor after the company reduced customer friction, raised send limits and added Wise as a funding option. Mehta noted, however, that high-value volume growth softened in June because of Indian rupee fluctuations and foreign-currency mobilization measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India. He said the company expects those trends affecting Indian corridors to normalize during the year.

Remitly Business ended the quarter with more than 25,000 users, with sequential growth in both revenue and volume accelerating from the prior quarter. More than 80% of customers added to the business platform were new to Remitly, and the average business customer sent money 10 times per quarter, Gunningham said.

The company expanded its receiver product from six countries to 130 countries. The offering generated revenue for the first time in the second quarter. Management said the product could provide direct access to more than 30 million receivers on its platform, although Gunningham said monetization remains in its early stages.

Global Card, stablecoins and AI initiatives

Remitly launched the Remitly Global Card last week, offering customers a single account for sending, spending, saving and receiving money. The product includes no-fee everyday spending, direct deposit, global ATM access, multicurrency and USDC capabilities, instant transfers between cardholders, and no foreign transaction fees, according to Gunningham.

The company also offers a $9.99 monthly membership plan that includes an open-end line of credit, which customers can use to remit money before payday and repay over time. Mehta said the associated lines of credit are funded by a third-party bank partner and that the newer card plan format has shown response and conversion rates above prior benchmarks.

Separately, Remitly launched a global stablecoin wallet with a debit card in Latin America, allowing receivers to receive, hold and spend USDC. The company also joined the OpenUSD stablecoin consortium as a founding member. Gunningham said the stablecoin could potentially reduce pay and settlement times by up to one day. Mehta said stablecoins are already producing early treasury-settlement benefits, though the absolute impact remains modest.

Management emphasized artificial intelligence as a contributor to productivity and operating leverage. Technology and development expense increased in the mid-single digits, while declining 175 basis points as a percentage of revenue to 11.2%. General and administrative expense fell 11% year over year to $41 million, its first annual decline as a public company, Mehta said.

The company said AI-driven fraud prevention and detection helped keep provisions for transaction losses below expectations. Transaction margin, formerly called revenue less transaction expense, increased 25% to $334 million, with margin improving 235 basis points to 67%.

Cash flow, repurchases and outlook

Net income was $206 million, including a $140.6 million release of a tax valuation allowance. Free cash flow nearly tripled from a year earlier to more than $130 million, aided by operating leverage, favorable working capital and lower property and equipment spending.

Remitly repurchased $21 million of stock, or more than 1.1 million shares, during the quarter. Year to date, it has repurchased nearly 4 million shares.

For the third quarter, the company forecast revenue of $505 million to $507 million, representing 20% to 21% growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $94 million, implying an 18% to 19% margin. For the full year, Remitly raised its revenue outlook to $1.978 billion to $1.988 billion, or 21% to 22% growth, and projected adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $415 million, for an approximately 21% margin.

Gunningham said the company intends to pursue market-share gains aggressively through sharper pricing, faster money movement and improved service, while continuing to invest selectively in its newer products.

About Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Remitly Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Remitly Global wasn't on the list.

While Remitly Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here