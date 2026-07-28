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Renasant (NYSE:RNST) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026

Key Points

  • Renasant exceeded earnings expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of $0.94 versus the $0.91 analyst consensus. The company posted an 8.17% return on equity and a 14.47% net margin.
  • Renasant shares rose 1.5% to $43.97, near the company’s 52-week high of $44.50. Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $45.50.
  • Institutional investors own 77.31% of Renasant, while company insiders have sold 15,611 shares worth approximately $618,889 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Renasant.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Renasant Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 439,351 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Renasant has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Renasant

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other news, Director Albert J. Dale III sold 1,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,594,985. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie L. Engel sold 1,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $51,411.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,864.10. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $618,889 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,296 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company's stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

See Also

Earnings History for Renasant (NYSE:RNST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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