Renee Swan Sells 2,566 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $116,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,211.25. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 960,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,404. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock worth $242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 596,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock worth $141,635,000 after purchasing an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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