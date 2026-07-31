Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 431 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 477 to GBX 431 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 540 to GBX 480 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 463.

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Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON RTO traded down GBX 4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 347.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 280,175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,576,980. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 344.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 507. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 461.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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