Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 676,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session's volume of 1,235,602 shares.The stock last traded at $23.6460 and had previously closed at $24.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Rentokil Initial from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.90.

View Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,165 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 40.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,557 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company's stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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