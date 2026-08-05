Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on July 20th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.4%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 0.34%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843,750 shares of the company's stock worth $262,733,000 after buying an additional 759,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company's stock worth $610,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 780.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,143 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company's stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

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