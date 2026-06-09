Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on May 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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