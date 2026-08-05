Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of STERIS plc NYSE: STE. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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STERIS Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STE opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.14 and a one year high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. STERIS's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. STERIS's payout ratio is 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,881 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,130.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in STERIS by 4.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,916 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in STERIS by 56.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the sale, the director owned 38,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,163,347.64. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $296,968.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,003.52. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $1,554,051. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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