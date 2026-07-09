Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Corpay, Inc NYSE: CPAY. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on June 12th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Corpay Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $345.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $347.83 and its 200-day moving average is $329.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $367.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 859,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,734,927 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,424,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $851,720,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $571,346,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corpay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,048 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $526,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CPAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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