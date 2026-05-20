Rep. Brian Babin Sells Off Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Compass Diversified stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,200. This represents a -300.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 843,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,597,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Compass Diversified from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Compass Diversified to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Diversified from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODI

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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