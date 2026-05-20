Rep. Brian Babin Sells Off Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP NYSE: ET. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Energy Transfer stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ET opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.Energy Transfer's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,956,358 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $597,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,609 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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