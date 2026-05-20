Rep. Brian Babin Sells Off Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. NASDAQ: FIP. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FTAI Infrastructure stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6%

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $499.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 147.01% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.The company had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. The company's revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 6,941.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIP. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Infrastructure

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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