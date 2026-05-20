Rep. Brian Babin Sells Off Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Iamgold Corporation NYSE: IAG. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Iamgold stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

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Iamgold Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.17 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iamgold

In other news, Director David Stewart Smith sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,018,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $657,400. This represents a 60.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iamgold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Iamgold to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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