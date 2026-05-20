Rep. Brian Babin Sells Off Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Range Resources Corporation NYSE: RRC. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Range Resources stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.46. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Range Resources's payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Range Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $73,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,195 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 125.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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