Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ: INTU. In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on April 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk NASDAQ: TTD on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 3/13/2026.

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Intuit Stock Up 3.9%

Intuit stock traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,521,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,076. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $413.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $633.00 to $576.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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