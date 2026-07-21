Rep. Dan Newhouse Acquires Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. NASDAQ: HON. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $261.24. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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