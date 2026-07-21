Rep. Dan Newhouse Acquires Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. NYSE: FIS. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here