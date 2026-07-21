Rep. Dan Newhouse Acquires Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of FirstEnergy Corporation NYSE: FE. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstEnergy stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FE opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.FirstEnergy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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