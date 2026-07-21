Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ: INTU. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.21 and a 200-day moving average of $402.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Negative Sentiment: New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Article Title

New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Negative Sentiment: One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Article Title

One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Article Title

Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels.

Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed the recent decline in Intuit (INTU) as potentially overdone, suggesting some investors see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,452,000 after buying an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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