Rep. Dan Newhouse Unloads Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,146.90 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations.

Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated.

Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook.

Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high.

Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high. Neutral Sentiment: News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact.

News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance.

Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Eli Lilly fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting a weaker short-term trading tone.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here