Rep. Dan Newhouse Unloads Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of FMC Corporation NYSE: FMC. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

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Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

FMC Trading Down 0.2%

FMC stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FMC by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

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