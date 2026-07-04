Rep. Daniel Meuser Buys SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX. In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in SpaceX stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB DM BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/24/2026.

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SpaceX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCX opened at $162.00 on Friday. SpaceX has a 1-year low of $147.11 and a 1-year high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SpaceX to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "sell" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SpaceX to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.12.

Read Our Latest Report on SpaceX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in SpaceX stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race. Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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