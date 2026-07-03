Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on July 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chevron NYSE: CVX on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Kroger NYSE: KR on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

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Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.49. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger acquired 455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,805.60. The trade was a 2.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,440.44. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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