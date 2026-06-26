Rep. Dwight Evans Unloads Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of General Dynamics Corporation NYSE: GD. In a filing disclosed on June 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on June 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services NYSE: PWR on 5/7/2026.

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General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $344.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.51. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $286.36 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 169,305 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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