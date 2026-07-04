Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD remained flat at $517.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,083,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,638,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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